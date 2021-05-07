Lake Contrary preschool

Truly, student’s education needs should be the first priority here — NOT any groups opinions. I think parents who have truly visited the crowded conditions and lack of designed areas for our youngest students, would agree that these changes are in student’s best interest.

Maybe we should ask the teachers and staff who will be teaching down there what their opinion is. I mean they are the experts. Oh wait, we did, and they are 100% behind this.

Baby delivered

on a plane

Great example of God putting people with a particular skill and heart at the right place at the right time.

COVID cases

on the rise

People probable should get vaccinated so the virus doesn’t have a host. If they put the time getting vaccinated as they do crying about masks, we would have herd immunity.

If COVID did go away what would everyone talk about and complaint about?

Vaccine exemptions

The “Right to Spread Disease” is the dumbest of rights. Follow the advice of a medical doctor. Not politicians or your crazy uncle’s Facebook posts.

Guns and masks

The folks who want everyone to have a firearm in public say wearing a mask in public makes them feel uneasy.

Summer school explained

The school district doesn’t pay the kids that go to summer school $100 for no absences, the company that hosts summer school, Catapult, pays that. Your taxpayer money is safe on this one.

Happy days

Household income jumps 21.1% in March, the highest since they have been tracking it in the 50s and GDP for the first quarter was 6.4%. The good news keeps coming.

Or maybe not

Headlines prove the ineptness of the Biden administration:

The U.S. trade imbalance jumped to a record $74.4 billion in March. The deficit with China increased 22%

Biden tax plan will make U.S. less competitive globally.

Biden tax increases would do serious harm to U.S. economy.

Party of revenge

Republican Party today. They’re booing Sen. Mitt Romney for his votes to protect democracy. They’re bent on ousting Liz Cheney from the House leadership team because she’s had the courage to warn her party that the MAGA mentality is “poisoning our democratic system.”

Chiefs camp

in St. Joseph?

Yes, please!

Fire chief to retire

Congratulations Mike, so happy for you!