Fixed income is a bit of a misrepresentation. Social security, VA payments and many others receive a cost-of-living increase each year. At the present inflation rate, that will likely be between 8 and 10%. A responsible view would be, I think, to support the continuation of school support.
So the seniors who could already afford the current tax rate can afford the continuance of current tax rate.
It’s always funny when people try to tell others what they can afford.
Scooter madness
These are a joke and a problem. Especially when there are kids trying to ride them on the main highway and the center of busy roads in town.
The scooters go nowhere near as fast as a bicycle. It’s crazy how so many people are so critical of anything new in St Joe. In other cities, people ride these all the time. It’s just become part of life there.
Funny they are supposed to be used for the Downtown area and I see kids using them all the time riding them down Messanie Street going toward 22nd.
Teaching credentials
Nice to see that Arizona no longer require teachers to have a college degree to be hired. Here come the religious wackos.
Biden in Arabia
A scene analogous to another Dickens tale will unfold later this week when Biden humbles himself before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and while holding out an empty gas can says, “Please, sir, may I have more.”
More on Trump
People who cared at all about democracy and the rule of law would never ever consider Donald Trump for elected office. In fact, a people who cared about democracy and the rule of law would put Donald Trump behind bars.
More on Biden
Biden is now famous for “Whipgate.” Total disgrace — another lie and people are waking up. Even members of his own party are embarrassed by his total ineptness.
When Biden tells 30,573 lies then we can talk.
COVID questions
Could there be any possibility that either the Health Department and Mosaic give data. How many are in the hospital? ICU? Are you doing contact tracing? No numbers = no accountability = no trust.
Disc golf course
This is great news! Frisbee golf has really gained interest.
