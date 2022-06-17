Better off… well yes, I haven’t lost a relative or friend to COVID for quite some time. I can leave the house and feel safe now that I have had my vaccinations.
School security
What a joke. They want to ban certain books in schools and will not ban military-style weapons. Reading never sent 19 kids to a morgue.
Every school needs metal detectors and a security guard at that door and then locked down till school is out for the day ...might help and Washington needs to pay for it all.
Livestock Exchange Building
I wish it would get restored. That smell along Stockyards Expressway is the smell of money — those businesses keep this town going whether you want to acknowledge it or not.
It’s a historical building. When I was a small child my father would take me with him, he worked at the time at Armour. When it was in operation it was a grand building and could be again.
Tear it down along with all the other buildings in this town that are all boarded up.
Speeding
It wouldn’t be if drivers would slow down and were a little more considerate of other motorists. Not everyone wants to run 80 mph down the interstate and it shouldn’t matter if we are in the right lane.
Change of tune
On his basement-based campaign “trail,” Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah state” with a government that has “no redeeming social value.” Now, Joe is faced with going hat-in-hand, maybe bucket-in-hand would be more accurate, and beg the Saudis to bail him out of the energy crisis he has created at home.
One born every day
The J6 hearing today made clear that Trump’s supporters were the victims of a massive fraud. Trump and his team knew their claims about the election were false — but they made them anyway in appeals for money. Millions of dollars fraudulently taken. Trump supporters deserve justice.
Arrests in Idaho
I see again that Republicans are showing their support of the police again by sending death threats to them after arresting their 31 buddies.
Chiefs camp
I hope they stick around. It’s great for the local economy.
Measly mile mafia
Very inspiring and proud of all of you! Keep it up guys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.