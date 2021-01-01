Something uplifting

I am a parent of a young man with autism. People with autism often have extraordinary talents. My son is kind. He never lies. He never steals. He never cheats. He never commits acts of violence. He should be an example to others, and he is a joy to our lives.

Merry Christmas from Florida to all my IYC friends!

Vaccine rollout

It has only been a week since the first doses arrived ahead of schedule at the first place in St. Joe (Mosaic).

I thought Missouri had a wonderful vaccination plan that addressed this. At least, Parson kept saying we did.

Priorities

Educational scores remain below acceptable levels and the solution is “middle school football?” Perhaps that sort of thinking is the reason test scores are low?

Red ink

Four years of silence from Republicans as Trump increased debt at one of the fastest rates, pre-COVID.

DACA’s future

We’re definitely going to guarantee the DACA kids can stay in America. They may be immigrants but they have a far higher education level than Trump cult members.

Missouri

Western budget

The smart move might be to turn it into a two-year community college.

Really sad.

COVID story in 2020

I am a percentage geek. I want to know the percentage positive vs. tests given. As more tests are given yes the numbers go up but how do the percentages react from April until now when fewer tests were given!

I know six people in the ICU In Mosaic fighting to live and two who died while I was there this week. Not everyone does so well. No one’s living in fear. It’s called reality. I pray it’s never your loved one.

I have a nurse friend, she’s an RN in Illinois, she wore all her PPE gowns, face masks, shields, goggles, the whole works, and she contracted it as well. If this virus is going to get you it will find a way to get you.

A great city...

The Saint Joseph community is one of the most generous communities I have ever had the privilege to work in. You are very right, so many unsung heroes here. God bless all of you. Have a safe and happy holiday season to all.

Then again...

Many St Joe people lack education, skills, personal improvement and work ethic.

Keeping score

Two died of Ebola: They said Obama should resign. Four died in Benghazi: They had Hillary testify for 11 hours, held 33 hearings and launched a multiyear probe. 332,964 died thanks to Trump’s malevolence: They cheer him on, deny his election defeat and try to overturn Biden’s win.

Ask Elon

Electric vehicles are here to stay. Have you seen the price of Tesla stock recently?