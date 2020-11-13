Spoiling it

Santa is imaginary, like most agitators.

Yeah, that’s it

So the working premise of the Trumper is that the Dems directed a multi-state conspiracy to cheat an election for president while simultaneously letting the Senate keep its majority hold, leaving Biden unable to do much of anything. That’s the prevailing thought here?

Savannah mascot’s future

Why is this even necessary? There was no problem with the name for years?

Keep the name, remove the Indian head logo.

Moving on

It appears that the people have spoken. Joe Biden will be our president. Do I agree, absolutely not. But, I’ll be a much bigger man and not spending life insulting or criticizing him.

Joe Biden is calling for “unity” and stopping “harsh rhetoric.” Well, before Donald Trump even took office he was subjected to unfounded, vicious attacks.

Fatalism

Does it REALLY matter who is President ?..NOT REALLY.

Local delegation on Trump

Whatever happened to good try/good game-showing integrity like John McCain did. Our current president is being a poor/sore loser, and our local leaders are sending the same message by undermining the integrity of our election process.

Enough of this nonsense. Vote every single last one of them out when their time comes. Treasonous.

Because Biden has not won anything. None of the states have certified the votes and there are many uncounted in many states.

Should we expect anything good from them at this point in the game? Lock... step....

Future of Trumpism

To think of it as “Trumpism” is a flawed outlook. The Republicans put Trump in because they were tired of do-nothing crooked career politicians. People hated him, but figured Washington would hate him, too. The Dems got one of the longest-standing career politicians in, not by policy, but by hatred for Trump.

It would be smart to end with Trump because they just consolidated all other ideology to support the center left. Trumpism does not really delve into reality, but compulsive lying which isn’t good for anyone.

A few traits

I like presidents who understand Science, Math, Leadership, Decency, Empathy, Honesty, Service, Kindness, Diversity, Humanity, Friendship, Equality, Love.

The counts

There wouldn’t be all these votes for Joe Biden if they would stop counting!

We get it

In a test result that he called “a tremendous relief,” the Attorney General, Bill Barr, has tested negative for integrity, Barr confirmed on Friday.

A COVID vaccine?

Lots of good information in the article; I hope you all read it. This is not bad news, no matter what administration is in D.C.