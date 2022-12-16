Darn a new investigation into Trump. It’s hard to believe.
I’m not as hopeful as you are for Trumpism to be waning. I hope you’re right and will gladly say I’m wrong.
Griner’s return
Griner is back on American soil. The America First people are cheering, right?
Salvation Army
I like acts of kindness, I always give to the Red Kettle. Every year I donate something to help.
Future of Downtown
Please put a grocery store in the new parking garage like it was originally planned.
Lots of whining here by people who clearly never bother to go “Downtown.” There have been hundreds of urban lofts that have been developed. Multiple local retail and restaurant options have popped up. New breweries, theme bars, coffee/tea shops, music venues continue to open. Countless bed and breakfasts and themed Air B&B’s have popped up, in addition to the newly announced Marriott. Anyone who claims that can’t find plenty of entertainment on a Saturday Downtown clearly has no clue of what is happening in St Joseph. But hey… don’t let me stop you all from complaining
Shopping with a cop
It was awesome. My son had a blast. He got a lot of stuff.
Fuel prices
What about diesel? Or are they gonna keep it high to keep the price of goods high .. higher prices in the stores, mean higher tax revenue.
Going to get much worse once he sells off our federal emergency reserve.
School board liens
Foster has settled his and have Williams settle hers and call it good. They were both small amounts they could have easily not known about them or thought they were resolved. They are both good people and are serving the community voluntarily.
To those who like to bash the current board, if you think you can do a better job, put your name out there to become a board member. Instead of complaining, put out some ideas for solutions.
Krampusnacht frenzy
Sadly I missed it. Hoping it’ll be around again next year. I raised my boy on Krampus and always got good remarks from other parents about him. I think Krampus made a big difference, lol.
This will be super great. It’s nice to have things that are inclusive and diverse in a world that needs it so much.
There is no spooky side to Christmas! Quit making everything dark!
