Learning more
Science is not the truth. Science is finding the truth. When science changes its opinion, it didn’t lie to you. It learned more.
Plight of others
When I see a homeless person, I feel empathy. People that have a home should be cognizant of the plight of others.
Zoning mess
Since the land use plan is something City Council votes on, the blame rests there. Council members needed to be asking questions years ago.
The city should eat the rezone fee instead of making the homeowner pay over $1,000. City’s fault, not the homeowners.
Proof of vaccine
I am assuming the people that always scream this is unconstitutional didn’t read the actual Constitution.
This is so wrong. I am fully vaccinated but this is wrong.
Mexico sues
gun companies
So can we sue Mexico for the drugs their cartels are bringing to the U.S.?
McCloskey pardon
Sounds about white, oh I meant right! Parson can pardon these two but can’t pardon an innocent man like Kevin Strickland!
Not enough time to pardon an innocent man, but can waste time on these terrorists. Priceless. Good-ole-boy sheriff bought and paid for.
Good, they should have never been charged. The protesters are the ones who should be charged!
Parks tax passes
Since it passed, they better use it to fix problems and not start new projects.
Eviction debate
Well, Cori Bush sat on the House steps and got MORE delayed rent to landlords... am betting she will again sit on those same steps to “demand” another three years of increased federal unemployment.
The Biden administration announced a new, limited moratorium banning home evictions in the U.S. for another 60 days, based on areas hit hard by the coronavirus. ...RIDICULOUS, get a job!
Missourian’s wisdom
“It is easier to fool people than it is to convince them that they have been fooled.” — Mark Twain
CRT debate
Show proof that any high school, middle school or grade school in the SJSD even mentions let alone teaches Critical Race Theory. You have all been drinking the waters from the Fox cesspool too much. Critical Race Theory is not taught but more like discussed at the graduate upper levels of education. Take my challenge and prove me wrong.
Swallow your pride
My wife and I have been traveling the past month. Came home to take care of a family matter. Leaving again Sept 1. I want to tell everyone, swallow your pride. It doesn’t hurt. Yes, there has been some minor side effects. But the good outweighs the bad. Not only does it protect you, it protects those around you. Go get the shot or shots. Yes, I still believe it’s your decision. But make the right one. Get the shot. Wear your mask while your inside any business. It’s the right thing to do.
