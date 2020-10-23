You had a lot to say last week. Here’s a sample of reader comments from our online blog and social media pages:

On medical marijuana

Seems to be a lot of price experts around here. If Missouri was smart they would double the tax.

I promise there’s enough people with expendable income and no patience who will pay these prices and keep the market floating.

Teachers are essential

You cannot change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate the chaos you have already created.

This is all on your shoulders and what you have created.

Teachers have a right to be protected. Do not put them in danger.

On the campaign

Debates are stupid, period. Put your position on paper and send it out, let the chips fall where they may.

The real GOP “October Surprise” is they don’t have one.

Absentee voting

Everybody needs to just get out and vote in person! Safest, most reliable way to make your vote count.

Not everybody can get to the precinct. People are out of town and people can safely vote via mail in and absentee ballot.

Casino smoking ban

Their attendance should increase, just like many St. Joe bars did after going smoke-free.

Why are a lot of smokers on here mad as hell? Shouldn’t y’all be using that energy toward something else?

Hybrid schedule

Everyone needs to stop complaining and criticizing. Teachers are working harder than ever this year!

The schools are doing the best they can in a bad situation. My children’s teachers are absolutely rocking this transition.

On Obama’s legacy

Eight years of Obama and all we got was affordable health care, gay rights, 81 months of sustainable job growth and a country brought back from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Political advice

Two people you should never trust. A religious leader who tells you how to vote, and a politician who tells you how to pray.

Fooling Trump

If a satirical website can dupe the president, imagine what foreign intelligence agencies do to him.

After the election

On the day after the election, conservatives will go about their normal business, win or lose. Watch and see how liberals will react if they lose. The difference between the two parties is “class.” Only one side ever throws tantrums in the streets and destroys property.

The country survived the Ford/Carter years and Bush 43, how bad can the next four years be compared to that? The Fed will keep selling paper to the Chinese and Treasury will keep rolling those printing presses. It’s gonna be fine!