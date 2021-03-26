Vaccines

in St. Joseph

You said God is in control when we leave this world, which again is true. But you forgot to say God is in control of providing a shot that helps control this deadly virus. Taking the shots is not going to affect your departure if it’s your time. But you could and must likely will help others from getting the virus. I have taken mine. I hate wearing the mask but I do. Not so much for me but those around me.

Border crisis

Free free free is why they come and Joe Biden and the Democrats is who they will vote for.

The Christian conservatives should ask WWJD? regarding the children at our southern border seeking a better life.

Greitens, Part II

To be honest, I don’t know anyone who’d vote for him.

Imagine being Roy Blunt and being kicked to the curb so the MOGOP can run Greitens.

Tax and taxes

Taxes are like child support. Never appreciated and never enough according to the receiver.

Masks in St. Joseph

So kind of the mayor to give us are constitutional and God-given freedoms back.

Maybe the News-Press could publish a list of businesses that won’t require a mask, so that the anti-maskers could go there and everyone else could avoid them.

I won’t be frequenting any business that doesn’t require a mask still.

Downtown stoplights

As a daily Downtown driver, thank goodness. As a daily Downtown pedestrian, it’s terrifying!

Biden so far

Biden has only been in office for two months and American companies are already plotting their exit as they gear up for Biden’s crippling tax plan.

How embarrassing! America’s worst adversaries are mocking, trolling and rebuffing the Joe Biden administration. The U.S. is being mocked by our adversaries because of Biden’s ineptness. They see the weakness in his leadership — it’s not looking good at all for America’s future. What’s next to come down the pipeline will not be pleasant!

Appreciate

the feedback

Another editorial with NO byline? C’mon, you CAN do better.

This might be the worst composed article I’ve ever read.

I feel like I’m short circuiting trying to read it.

I feel like I’m reading a crazy person’s blog.