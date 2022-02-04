One question
I would like one simple nonpolitical question answered by the candidates in the upcoming municipal election. It is: do you still support Donald Trump? Their answers will tell us all we need to know about them.
Dangerous intersection
Police can’t prevent crashes. If they can, then I can blame misspelled words on my pencil.
Everyone says the street needs fixed, yet the streets aren’t jumping out causing these wrecks & crashes. It’s all due to people not paying attention, not knowing how to drive & being completely inconsiderate of other people.
It is not the light’s fault or because of heavy traffic. People in this town have gotten to the point they don’t care about the laws.
Chiefs fall short
False confidence call going for a touchdown. Take the three and go in 14 points up. Instead lost momentum.
Good season, great game. As a Chiefs fan, congratulations Bengals. Glad Brady’s not in the Super Bowl.
Proposed rate hike
Makes complete sense. After all, we can’t have the higher-ups and big wigs at Evergy starving to death and not able to pay their bills.
How about the city fork over some of the stimulus to counteract this?
With a rate increase will they start trimming some trees?
Cancer Center donation
So all you naysayers. The auxiliary is a nonprofit organization. Sales from the gift shop go toward the auxiliary, employees can donate to auxiliary (jeans days, etc.) Maybe someone who died and benefited from free cancer wigs can give to auxiliary. They do GOOD things! Anyone going thru cancer should be able to say that Mosaic Cancer Center is not a scam but has helped many, many people. Ever known anyone who sees Dr. AJ? I’ve never heard nothing but praises for him and other providers in the Cancer Center. Thank God people put money into a center like this to help those in this community fighting this horrible disease. God bless the patients and the caregivers fighting the cancer fight!
I have spent a lot of time at the Cancer Center the past almost two years. Dr. AJ and the others there saved my life and I am very grateful.
Masks on campus
Parson is only trying to score political points with the right. Schmitt is just crazy. It only makes sense to mandate until this crisis is over or to a point where it is not life-threatening. It is so little to ask. Hopefully we are almost there.
