Afghanistan debacle
What is happening in Afghanistan would’ve happened 10 years ago or 10 years from now. We should’ve never been there from the beginning.
Bye Bye Afghanistan...everyone knew that would happen whenever we left...20 years was 20 years too long. The USA cannot save every country nor should it try.
Fox News went from: “Biden abandoned our Afghan allies” to “why should we take in Afghan refugees” in the span of 5 hours.
Happy anniversary to everyone who remembers that George W. Bush is the one who took us into Afghanistan 20 years ago, as long as we’re spreading blame around.
And don’t forget it was Trump and Pompeo that signed the deal with the Taliban to remove the troops from Afghanistan.
$2,000,000,000 trillion in taxpayer dollars and all I got was this lousy T-shirt. The neo-cons’ Project for a New American Century was a complete, utter and total failure.
This was a complete failure of Biden and Trump administration. The fact that Trump thought a negotiated peace treaty with the Taliban would work for withdrawal of forces and the execution of the Biden administration of that withdrawal.
Thoughts on Biden
#Bidenflation continues at an annual rate of about 5.4%, which means that it has already wiped out gains in real wages (about 2.2% over the past year). Biden asked OPEC to increase production to help reduce the price of gasoline. Maybe he should have thought of that before killing the Keystone pipeline.
An especially bad message for Biden and the Democrats. COVID was the one issue the Democrats had the advantage on. Now you look at the inflation, crime spikes, immigration crisis and the Afghanistan debacle, this is just one big record of failure for Biden and the Democrats.
Border crisis
Migrant encounters at southern border topped 200,000 in July .. under Biden’s watch...
Panhandling
Stop giving them money and they will stop.
Make panhandling a business and require a license.
They are SCAMMING everybody! They are just too LAZY to work!
I have personally worked with the homeless and the working poor. Yes, some of them work the system, getting disability payments when they aren’t disabled. However, there is a percentage that don’t want to be homeless or working poor. Most of us are one medical emergency, house fire, loss of job due to the business shutting down, etc. Please don’t lump them all into one.
