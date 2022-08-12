Those weren’t FBI agents raiding Mar-a-Lago. They were just tourists.
Bike trail shuttle
The same people complaining about our crime and out-of-control youth are the same people saying “dumb” or a “waste of money.” I would have loved to have something like this here growing up. Saint Joe has never had anything cool in my lifetime anyways. Vote younger people into office.
This trails park is one of the best things this city has done in years. People from all over the place are coming here for these trails.
This would allow people who are older or with limitations to enjoy the trails. This is literally no different than running a shuttle for skiers or snowboarder or using a lift. They are just trying to find a way to accommodate more people and make it accessible to everyone which is a great thing. Some of you need to log off Facebook for a while and think about how to make your community better instead of what your community isn’t doing for you personally.
Reverse of
Robin Hood
The only thing Republicans can do is give large tax cuts to the top 1% and corporations that line their pockets that keep them in office.
Meat flare-up
Imagine being so miserable that you get upset at Cracker Barrel offering vegetarian meat substitutes on their menu! (If you haven’t heard, look it up). For those of you (we all know who you are) who are planning to boycott, please feel free to do so. I might actually enjoy going to that place without the influx of uneducated rubes walking in.
Roe v. Wade
On June 24, 2022 women lost one of their most basic protections as Americans — the right to control their own bodies, their own health. Women don’t have equal rights under the Constitution.
Women still have control. All overturning Roe v. Wade did was to protect the unborn baby she is carrying. She still has the right to birth control, the right to vote her choice. The right to marry as she chooses. I don’t agree with same-sex marriage but she has the right to do it. She can own a home, live wherever she wants. She can travel anywhere in the world just as men can. So besides not being able to kill her unborn baby, what rights has she lost? Please list them.
Your papers, please
Thank you Eric Schmitt for doing what’s right for the CCW people of Missouri.
