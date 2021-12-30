COVID crusade
I would challenge our AG to spend one day in a hospital COVID ward and still ask to ban masks and vaccine mandates for schools.
Vaccine mandates
Slowing the spread allows us to get ahead of new variations instead of playing catch-up. This is exactly how we have like 470 versions of the flu. It ran rampant back before modern science and medicine could get the mutations slowed down.
If you think it’s wrong to question scientists, then you don’t believe in science.
Representative VanSchoiack states “We’re not going to get rid of this; COVID is going to be here with us for a very long time. We need to learn to deal with this the best we can, and these mandates are not the answer to getting it done.” So, if not getting vaccinated won’t work, what will? I’m tired of these politicians making COVID a political issue to get votes.
When you’re dead, you don’t know you’re dead. The pain is only felt by others. The same thing happens when you’re stupid.”... Stupid-knowing the truth, seeing the truth but still believing in lies, sounds a lot like the anti-vaxxers, Fox news and do-nothing Republicans...It is what it is.
Masks in schools
If you want your kids to wear a mask then you can have them do so, but don’t force that on others.
So much for local control. Our state legislators are fast becoming the laughingstock of the Midwest.
Shop St. Joseph
Congratulations to the winner! This is such a fun idea. I always love getting the tickets and the thrill of the possibility of winning.
City pay increases
Why do you add more onto what was promised if you don’t know how or where the money will come from? Doesn’t sound too responsible.
Manchin the maverick
Shouldn’t Manchin be called a “maverick” who puts country ahead of party and stands by his principles? That’s what all the Dems said about RINOs who sided with them on issues over the years. Where was all the pearl clutching when McCain killed the Obamacare repeal?
Runner attacked
No violence is OK, but random violence is much more concerning.
Biden or COVID?
Trump gave the presidency to Biden, not COVID. The anti-Trump coalition was built long before COVID.
