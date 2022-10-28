When Trump was in office you could afford food, gas, etc. Biden came into our oval office and messed things up — a life-long politician living off taxpayers’ dime.
Scare tactics
Did you read about the armed men with faces covered in tactical gear watching ballot boxes in AZ? That’s some of that voter intimidation that you never see. Maybe it’s because you are not who they are trying to scare.
GOP and inflation
If Republicans are so concerned about high prices, why did they all vote against the anti-price gouging bill?
School facilities
If we don’t hire unbiased consultants, will the citizens trust what’s being put on the ballot? The last school board members were punished for actions that happened over a decade ago.
It is so easy for all of the armchair quarterbacks to sit on the sideline and do nothing but complain. The problem with St. Joe is most will not get outside of the box and move forward with a progressive mindset to make things better. It honestly always has me shaking my head at the masses.
Carter’s advice
Quite a few years since President Jimmy Carter advised the setting of 72 for the AC and 68 for the furnace. Works like a charm and saves money and energy.
School safety
This is important in times of crisis. Especially if we had an emergency like STL had. I’m happy for my tax money to go toward the safety of our students which includes communication.
Adderall shortage
Adderall shortages take place nearly every year toward the end of the year. It’s not a conspiracy.
Ashcroft’s (small) reading list
Don’t let the Puritans take over!
Thank god! I read Clifford when I was younger and now I’m a 40-foot red dog. If only people would have stopped this before it happened. Everyone knows you become everything you read!
“Banned” books are typically the best books.
Strategic reserves
There is no “supply disruption” for American consumers such as experienced during the oil embargoes of the 70s, certainly no emergency that would justify depleting the strategic reserve. The small impact on world oil pricing made by the releases is estimated to save American drivers about 20 cents a gallon now, “savings” that will be wiped out when oil has to be purchased to refill the reserve. Talk about pound wise and pound foolish, that could be the motto of the Biden administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.