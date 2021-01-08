Electoral College drama

Gosh, if only Al Gore and Hillary Clinton had been told the vice president could simply reject electors and anoint the next president of the United States.

They’re making it a banana republic. The president is threatening elected officials to find votes and “recalculate.” A stunning admission that he knows he lost.

Truth is not a thing a Trumpkin can embrace.

If it won’t change anything, why commit sedition and violate your oath of office.

Do some work for the people. Stop wasting time and money!

Ridiculous. So if they are going to object to the results in MI, GA, WI, PA, why not MO? I bet that was a fraud, too, right?

Acts of kindness

One act of kindness at a time can change so many lives. Look how you can help others.

Value of work

Prosperity is not dependent on politicians. The average person getting up and going to work each day to provide for their families creates prosperity.

Political climate

Georgia... the state where elections go on, and on, and on... and on.

It’s never OK to threaten someone and their family no matter who it is.

Amazing how some folks think it’s OK to threaten political figures for their political stances. And in this case, you’re OK with it because he’s undermined someone’s votes? Uhm, he was elected, too. Your logic does not compute.

State budget priorities

Everytime I am reminded of the fact that Parson cut higher education spending, I am filled with anger and disappointment at this state.

Belt traffic lights

I would be thrilled if people could remember the left lane is for passing or if you’re needing to immediately (within a half mile) turn. The right lane is for leisure drives under the speed limits.

My favorite is the idiots who turn left from the far right lane... There’s a turn lane for a reason.

Vehicle thefts

Buy a fob protector and use it.

Minimum

wage boost

We’ve already seen the impact of this. Go drive through and order a double cheeseburger. It’s now like $3.29 each.

It’s good for the people getting paid minimum wage but when that does happen everything else goes up, too, especially groceries.

Sure hate to live on that. Rent, taxes and gas, plus utilities.

Taxes and

more taxes

The EITC enacted in the 70s and enhanced by subsequent legislation could be considered a very distant cousin, but certainly isn’t the UBI envisioned by leaders of today’s Democrat Socialist Party. Why would “old fogies” favor a UBI and the accompanying super-inflation that would dilute the Social Security benefits our generations worked for? It makes no sense, which probably accounts for its popularity with the “gimme” millennials, Gen Z and the generational poverty class component of the Democrat voter base.

The tax push has nothing to do with leveling the playing field for brick & mortar businesses.. it’s all about greedy politicians wanting more money.

We the people are taxed enough.