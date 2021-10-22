Manchin mania
Manchin is getting mucho accolades for standing up to these progressive “want everything free” liberal nut jobs. Anyone with common sense can readily see it.
He cares about his wallet not the country, also he is losing the respect of most Americans.. He’s in bed with oil, gas and coal.
Vaccine debate
Many, many companies have mandated vaccines in order to keep jobs.... as it should be.
Cause of inflation
Democrats have nothing to do with inflation, it is caused by supply and demand, and to COVID for shutting everything down last year.
Coyote country
Coyotes don’t have a clue what fences are for. It’s best to not leave small animals unattended. Fence or no fence. Owls have been known to snatch them up, too.
We had a pack go into a backyard and take down a mastiff. A mastiff, sports fans. Keep your dogs inside at night.
Council goes green
Instead of focusing on issues that are important to the public, such as sewer rates, they are looking at emissions. This is way down the list of issues that are important.
AC in schools
Air conditioning, really? It wasn’t necessary when we were in school, many the same buildings. Nobody died, everybody learned.
Kids learn better at room temperature.
Improving
St. Joseph
It’s a simple answer actually, current residents have to ‘bite the bullet’ and improve our school district and police/fire. . . the rest will follow.
Maybe the city government needs to quit wasting money on pipe dreams, and new and shiny objects and use the money for what it was intended.
Clean the town
Glad to be a part of something that will help educate the community and at the same time will help in cleaning up the litter in our community to make it a cleaner/safer place.
Tower improvements
Can you imagine how many potholes in town that could be fixed for $15 million?
County pandemic payments
So what was the final list from the county? Who did they give all the American Rescue Funds to? What was the total given to the sheriff’s department?
