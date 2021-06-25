Trash wars
St. Joe trash....not limited to trash cans... it’s more so dregs of society throwing trash out of their car windows.
Biden in office
President Biden has done more good for America in five months than the former administration did in four years.
Vaccination rate
My grandparents and others did their parts to serve the nation in war, and fighting disease like polio, tuberculosis, etc. Why can’t the younger folks of today do their part?
Biden and abortion
Murder isn’t the only “cardinal sin,” and not the only sin that goes directly against Catholicism. They’re playing politics. How many priests delivered the elements of Holy Communion after having been engaged in inappropriate sexual activities, or keeping quiet about such activities? How many have given communion to people who are actively committing adultery in their churches? Or living a life full of greed and gluttony? How many have given to those who can’t be bothered to attend Mass but on Xmas and/or Easter? How many have given it to known criminals?
Where were these Bishops’ voices with all of Trump’s sins?
As bad as 2020 was, the first six months of 2021 have been even worse. The media, the most pro-abortion administration in U.S. history and the rise of secularism have led to unprecedented attacks on the beauty and dignity of human life. As G. K. Chesterton wrote, “When you deny the supernatural, it is only a matter of time before you deny the natural.”
Less is more
I am highly in favor of shutting down the Biden/Harris sideshow, even if just for a day at a time. Why not add to our holiday schedule other ethnic celebrations such as Cinco de Mayo, Bastille Day, Guy Fawkes Day, Canada Day, Assumption Day (for our new Guatemalan “immigrants”) and Id el Maulud just to name a few of the possibilities? The extra holidays off would help tide us over until our federal UBI checks arrive.
Parks tax
The parks are the heart and soul of this town. We lose the parks, we lose the town. This tax is a way to deal with the issues in the most painless way possible. I am excited about this and very grateful for the people who volunteered their time, energy and love for St. Joe to work on this.
Not until every single pothole in this town is filled.
Find me a town the size of St. Joseph or larger, especially one that has fairly extreme winters, that doesn’t have potholes. I’ll wait.
Chiefs camp
in St. Joseph
Yay!
