On Rush Limbaugh

America truly lost an icon today. A native Missourian, Rush Limbaugh ushered in a new era of conservatism, championing freedom and the American Dream to millions of listeners over his accomplished radio career. He will be sorely missed...may he rest in peace.

Just a big mouth. Well liked by many but not all Republicans. His approval rating was similar to Trump’s — which was nothing to brag about.

Trump acquittal

It was announced at the vote that Republican senators could pick up their spines at coat check.

Thank God at least there’s a few people who are tired of the constant waste of money going after a man who hasn’t even done a drop of anything wrong compared to the entire Democratic Party.

The Democrats should have to pay for those impeachments.

Mitt Romney: “Trump is guilty no matter how my party voted”

Taxing carbon

Gas prices, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Just wait until the Democrat socialists couple with Chamber of Commerce Republicans to birth the ultimate global warming scam, a carbon tax.

Power outages

Hopefully we’ll get a stimulus to pay our heating bills. So outrageous! This is how green policies will be funded.

The majority of outages overnight were plants fueled by natural gas, coal and nuclear, which together make up more than two-thirds of power generation during winter.

I cannot imagine being the team of Evergy employees who must answer phone calls.

I bet them wind turbines are well worth the money now.

Teachers want

a vaccine

Teachers should be a priority to get the vaccine!

Jan. 6

If Trump really thought “Antifa” was attacking the Capital and not his supporters, then why didn’t he call in the National Guard to stop them?

Council’s midterm grade

Marty Novak is a darn good councilman. Bill is and had been a good mayor. Watches out for the city.

Destroy the local economy, thus guaranteeing they aren’t elected a second time.

Prisoners

and COVID

Again, what about those innocent people wrongly accused, or the staff working there? Should their safety not be considered?

Another reason not to commit crime.

People get COVID outside of jail too. What’s the problem?

Help for homeowners

I see where Missouri governor wants a $350 million rent assisted bill passed. Why not a bill to assist homeowners with their monthly payments. Having a hard time, too.