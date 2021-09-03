Out of Afghanistan
Please look beyond yourself. Instead of focusing on only ourselves, we should be praying for the safety of our fellow Americans in Afghanistan along with the Afghan people, for the people that are being affected by Hurricane Ida and yes, also for our president, Joe Biden.
This kind of reporting is why so many Americans aren’t receiving unbiased information. Soldiers are dead yet you manage to make Biden look like he did something good. The intent was good but the method was deadly!
Thoughts on Biden
The recent decline in support for President Joe Biden and his administration likely means that the Democratic Party will lose control of the House and potentially the Senate in 2022 — and also makes it increasingly likely that Biden will be a one-term president.
The incompetence of the Biden administration just got many many killed ... including 13 of our soldiers ... how many more hafta die before this incompetent president resigns?
If you’re condemning the president instead of condemning the ISIS terrorists, you’re on the wrong side.
Thoughts on Hawley
So you want Biden to resign, so Kamala Harris can step in? Then get rid of her and who’s next? Yep, Nancy Pelosi.
Hawley has yet to meet a grandstand he doesn’t like.
Masks in school
Most days our daughter comes home with her mask and forgets to take it off. I think this is a much smaller deal to the children than the adults.
Neighborhood
cell tower
I guess the people from that neighborhood should throw their cell phones away or never complain they don’t have cell service. They want it both ways.
In St. Joe, they are worried about a CELL TOWER being an eyesore? Are they under the illusion that St. Joe is some pristine, clean-looking town?
Vaccine rate
The low vaccination rate combined with the loss of six percent population in one decade should stimulate some deep soul searching on the part of community leaders. I hope they are open to ideas and observations.
Cruelest tax
White House doubles its inflation forecast .. You voted Biden in.
Thoughts
on cannabis
Ounce of quality cannabis on the street costs $150. Ounce of legal marijuana in Missouri is upwards of $450. Pain patients save money sticking to opioids and can’t afford the cannabis. Fastest growing MMJ demographic is senior citizens.
It’s honestly not that great of weed.
