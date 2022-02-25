A big thanks
I would like to thank NewsPress Now for changing their eEDITION reading format. It is like reading the printed version. This current one is much easier to read and enjoy.
Love for Trump
What do you call it when you’re in love with Trump? Having an orange crush.
Vision Forward
I truly appreciate the organizers of this Vision Forward group. We have got to come together as a community for our children, to afford them the best opportunities we can for a great education.
Civic Arena upgrades
We recently went to the Harlem Globetrotters game. First thing I noticed was how outdated every single part of the building was. It doesn’t need improved. It needs to be demolished and rebuilt.
Hold my room at the Red Lion.
Teacher bonuses
Don’t forget that gets taxed. So it’s like 600 bucks which isn’t worth being locked in to a job. Higher pay is always better than any type of bonus.
It’s a trap. A bonus is not regular pay. The district is buying negotiating power cheaply.
Entertainment complex
Oh my gosh I’m so excited I could have a stroke. This city has needed something like that for so long I’m glad that somebody is able to do this now. I know that it takes funds but I know that it will be a great investment. So many kids need something like this to go and have fun with and also families. I’m super excited and glad.
Congratulations and thank you for choosing St. Joseph to build this facility!
Election ruling
That’s why I voted for her as a judge. She’s a wonderful judge.
Lower water bills
Would rather see the sewer bill lowered.
I find it interesting that it happens to be the cheapest bill.
River infrastructure
We wouldn’t have the damage here if the Corps would manage the upper Missouri River better to control flooding and quit pandering to the recreational lakes in upper Nebraska and South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.