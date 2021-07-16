Local COVID-19 cases
There’s a business out there right now looking at this town and saying “Nope.”
So the vaccination does not work? It seems to me the increase wouldn’t exist if the vaccination worked. I’ll do without.
Child tax credit
To anyone who received a tax credit check yesterday, thank a Democrat. No Republican voted for it.
Child ... child tax credit.. 1/12 each month for 6 months.. remaining half when filing taxes.. prior credit was $2000, this year $3000. No big deal, wasn’t necessary anyway.
COVID blame game
If you respect your health and the health of others, you get the vaccine or you wear a mask. And Mr. Parson should spend some real time in the Springfield health facility before he pushes opinion or policy.
How do you fight a virus.. locking everything down anytime a sickness goes around?? COVID went around the globe, but Parson is dragging it out.
St. Joseph buildings
If the building is of so much importance, why has it not been put on the Historical Building Registry? This would help with funds to help restore the building. I just hope things don’t turn out like the Cracker House. People put money into it and then tear it down, putting money in someone’s pocket.
The owner bad mouths the building and points out all its’ deficiencies…then lists it for nearly $155,000. It doesn’t sound like someone is sincerely interested in selling it.
Duck boat charges
Why does it take three years to make a decision like this? Our entire judicial system takes too long…from the investigation to the resolution of the cases in court.
And GOP lawmakers want to keep these deathtraps on the water.
No one says you have to participate in a tourist attraction.
Chicago brings back restrictions
Why don’t they test everyone?
Are they going to stop every car to see if a Missourian is in it?
DACA
President Barack Obama did not have the legal authority to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Judge Orders Biden Administration To Suspend DACA Program. Finally!!
Hawley vs. migrants
I want to introduce legislation for summary expulsion of Hawleys.
His own state has a low vaccination rate. Maybe he should focus on fixing that?
