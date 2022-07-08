Apparently they needed to lock the doors at that parade.
When will it end… a 2 year old went to the parade with his parents and left an orphan. Republicans: that’s the cost of freedom, kid. Suck it up and buy your own gun next time.
Another incident where a white guy shoots 30 people, killing six and is taken into custody without a fight while a Black man is stopped for a traffic violation and is shot 60 times. Boy, being Black in America can be deadly.
Teacher stress
My wife taught there for years. The problem with that district is low pay, tons of extra hours due to low parent involvement, special programs forced down teachers throats by admin and the list goes on. That district is lucky to have any good teachers left at all. Teachers can’t do it all. When I was younger I thought teachers were off all summer and it was a cake job. Boy was I wrong. My wife works almost as much in the summer as she did during the school year. Taking her room apart, buying things (out of our own pocket) for the next school year, studying curriculum, new teaching trends, preparing her room for the following year, etc. No way in hell I’d do it. And I don’t like her doing it either. Her mental health suffers, our kids lives suffer. But she loves the kids and for some she’s all they have.
Water rates
And here we go again....... Next it will be sewer, then it will be electricity, when one utility raises their rates, the others are soon to follow.
Four-way stops
Crashes have went down because people stop calling it in because the police will not come out unless there is an injury.
Love my pets
I’d go hungry myself before I would give up my little ones. My pets are not an inconvenience...they are my family and wherever I am or wherever I go, they are going to be with me as long as I live.
Gas prices
Two years ago no one was driving. There was no demand for gas. Also, Ukraine and Russia weren’t at war. Presidents DO NOT set gas prices. If they did, don’t you think Biden would lower them, especially during an election year?
World Cup crowds
Will this be anything like the “50,000 potential tourists” in town for the eclipse?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.