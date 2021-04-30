Medicaid expansion

Way to NOT represent the vote of the people, “representatives.”

So my vote doesn’t count. OK, I’ll remember that next time before I waste time standing in line to do so.

That’s pretty disgusting. Maybe they don’t know or understand our state motto.

Media and mobs

We are held hostage by a mainstream media that offers opinions instead of facts and promote racism as the cause for everything; we are held hostage by low information voters who vote based on feelings instead of facts; we are held hostage by systemic stupidity, where due process is superseded by mob mentality; we are held hostage by lies that have been perpetuated by media, politicians, athletes and celebrities.

Maybe the media just shines a light on what makes you uncomfortable.

Krug Park

Trying to turn the Krug Park Bowl into an entertainment venue — a shift in purpose that will destroy the park’s historic purpose, destroy property values in the neighborhood, and effectively close the park to public use during 4 or 5 months of the year — is classic bad public policy. Terrible policy on par with the urban renewal project that hollowed out the Downtown business district and the decision to route traffic around the Downtown area with 229 and close access to the river.

Flipping burgers

America needs a conservative political party that can rationally debate solutions to climate change. America doesn’t need a conservative political party that lies about hamburgers.

Fact from a conservative: Eating a real hamburger made from American-produced beef WILL NOT cause the planet to warm.

Targeting statues

Toppling a statue only proves idiocy. The real black problem in this country is single-parent families, multi-generational welfare, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, violent street gangs, daily black-on-black shootings, etc. Where is BLM regarding these issues?

Lake Contrary plan

I do like the idea of pre-K being in one place and reopening up an existing building. Just wish it was more centrally located.

Everyone in this town just likes to cry. Nothing will ever make any of them happy.

Hawley’s Asian vote

Hey Missourians, can we please elect someone that isn’t a complete embarrassment next time?

Lets replace Blunt with a patriot just like him!