Meanwhile back at the ranch.....back at the beach...Biden gives last-minute recognition of D-Day, babies are going hungry, inflation is soaring, gas and food prices reach new highs, border crossings are rapidly increasing. Biden has the lowest approval rating of all presidents since Truman and the only thing the Dems can talk about is Jan 6. What a joke they are!
Mental health
While I respect the Stonecrest president's effort to protect the community. This issue goes way beyond protecting neighborhoods from people with mental illness. Mental illness is a plague that affects large parts of this city with people who desperately need help. I witness this first hand on a daily basis at Patee Park when I'm walking my dog. I've seen the mentally ill get arrested for trespassing because they simply cannot cope with the reality of their situation. I'm moving to Stonecrest next month and I fully support opening that facility. If someone wanders into our neighborhood aimlessly, so be it. The rest of the city has to deal with these issues.
Stonecrest acts like they're Beverly Hills or something.
God forbid any of the concerned residents have anyone that might need some help from that facility.
Gun debate
No, I am not defending any gun owner or any group. I personally find abhorrent mass killings by individuals, groups or governments and will support all solutions to end or at least curtail these murders as long as such resolutions meet constitutional testing and do not infringe on the right of law-abiding American citizens to own and use firearms for self-defense and other lawful pursuits.
Bus changes
I don't see how they make any money. I rarely see anyone on the buses and there's a lot of investment there. Most people have cars and a lot of the ones that don't don't work and shop near their homes.
Attracting teachers
Well, first of all, there is a general lack of respect for what teachers do. Everything, including low pay, stems from this.
There is not a shortage of people with teaching degrees. Colleges are not the issue.
Biker safety
Was behind a group of "bikers" on the Belt. They were three wide and four deep. They were barely moving, clogging traffic, doing wheelies and swerving in and out of each other. I'm done watching out for "bikers" when they're being careless. How about they follow the rules of the road or go ride elsewhere?
Pony reride
I’m here in Sac waiting for y’all from my home town St Joe.
(0) comments
