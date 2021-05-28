Enemies’ delight

Our enemies sense weakness, confusion, an empty suit in the White House, no real leadership, just far out left ideas that are bankrupting our economy. China and Russia have certainly got what they paid for.

Drug court’s benefit

The dedication and patience of Judge Kellogg is exemplary and a great benefit to mankind and our community. He has helped people become productive members of society instead of the alternative.

High school grads

I am one proud dad. That’s for sure.

Yay.. hip hip hoooray!

School enrollment

Reality is that with fewer students there is fewer state funds. Another part of the reality of state funds is that over the last few decades the state has had to allocate more funds to prisons and Medicaid and away from education and roads. The SJSD needs to be prepared and running fewer buildings is the most likely as it cuts the costs (including those high administrator salaries so many complain about).

Well we definitely need to keep three high school buildings open.

Even if we don’t have the students to fill them?

A city divided

The City Clowns don’t lift a finger to help unless it goes to the East End.

You said all they spend money on is the east side of town. This argument is old, tired and simply not true. Let it go, people. The city does not dictate where new businesses and homes want to be.

Medicaid expansion

Go back to work and pay for your own insurance. That is how most of us do it. Don’t depend on me to pay yours, too. Get off your backside.

You already pay for those that don’t have it. When the uninsured goes to the hospital, the hospital attaches their arm back onto their body and sends them out the door. The bill comes and the uninsured ignores it or files bankruptcy. The hospital writes it off. Then take that loss and all the others and distributes those cost across the board on all their services in the form of a cost increase. The people who have insurance cover those costs.

HIPAA and vaccines

Wow, I didn’t realize there were so many attorneys here.

The comments on this are priceless. I’m just here for the laughs.