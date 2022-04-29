Those promised green energy jobs, has anybody seen them?
Thoughts
on Ukraine
Now is not a time for this administration to become militarily involved in a regional dispute, especially after the Afghanistan embarrassment showed it incapable of handling even a retreat.
How many countries would Putin have to invade and slaughter innocent civilians before you no longer considered it a regional dispute?
Vacant homes
We need to see action. Vacant homes that’ve been fire damaged and left to just sit, pose a danger to other homes in the area, and brings down property values tremendously for adjoining properties.
Too much red tape to get permission from the EPA to handle them by anyone who doesn’t have a million to spend on properly removing some hazardous waste and old asbestos and lead.
All these empty rundown houses/building easy for homeless/druggies to get into and burn them down. You either fix the houses or sell them to people who would actually do something to them.
School budgets
You can not run a school district without public funds. Look at the budget, revenue versus costs, numbers do not lie. We enjoy very affordable property tax in St. Joseph but who suffers while we benefit? Students?
New life at the Trail
Exciting news! Anxious to see when finished! Thanks for your determination to revive history!
If it reopens I may just have to check out a movie the next time I am in town. My earliest memory of the Trail Theater was driving by it with my aunt and uncle. I was only a few years old and my mom and dad had gone out to see the movie “Alien” at the Trail.
Thoughts on ethanol
After the ethanol is extracted from the corn mash, the mash is dried & used as an animal food. It doesn’t get wasted.
A lot of people don’t realize the harm it does. They only believe they are doing something “green” for our planet when in reality, the additional CO2 emissions from ethanol and lower fuel economy does the exact opposite.
New life for hotel
So happy to see these big improvements for our community. I would bet that the people on here who only have negative comments every time a news article comes out about progress are the same people sitting on their couch and not getting out to enjoy what is offered in our community and also the ones who aren’t lifting a single finger to help clean up the issues. Too many keyboard warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.