Mr. (Jonathan) Turley was speaking to the lack of freedom of speech for BOTH sides, not just conservatives. He was speaking of the fact that ALL speech should be free, not just the speech we agree with. Conservatives as well as liberals face this issue and his point was that in order to have a well-rounded college education you need to face issue you agree with as well as the ones you disagree with.

