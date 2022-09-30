Mr. (Jonathan) Turley was speaking to the lack of freedom of speech for BOTH sides, not just conservatives. He was speaking of the fact that ALL speech should be free, not just the speech we agree with. Conservatives as well as liberals face this issue and his point was that in order to have a well-rounded college education you need to face issue you agree with as well as the ones you disagree with.
I wonder which conservative ideals Mr. Turley worries might cause hostility. Small government? Lower taxes? Free markets? Deregulation?
Guns and rules
I’m so glad criminals obey laws and rules. So pretty much everyone in there that did follow the rules couldn’t protect themselves.
This is why I carry my Glock just about everywhere with me.
HomeGoods store
I absolutely love this store, shop at the one in Des Moines.
HPI’s future
How do you celebrate people losing their jobs and it is not good for an area when jobs start leaving.
Not celebrating ... but glad people’s lives will not be in danger.
Mind control
If you believe you can de-classify documents by just thinking about it you are stupid.
Issues to run on
One issue…are you nuts? Voting rights, climate change, health care, LGBTQ rights and many other things the Democrats are running on, but the Republican Party hasn’t had a stated platform for the last two presidential elections.
Back and forth
These are social misfit narcissists who are making all the comments.
But they are so much fun to read.
Gas prices
Buy higher ethanol blends and pay less while supporting local farmers and industry instead of padding big oil pocketbooks.
Mystery caller
The White House switchboard called a rioter during the insurrection. We deserve to know who placed that call immediately.
Crime concerns
I saw on the news that somewhere in the U.S., the police are deputizing citizens to help out as there is a shortage of officers. I think that could be a good thing here.
It’s going to get much worse. They let criminals go and the economy is going toward recession.
