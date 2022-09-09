If parents would do their job, teachers and principals wouldn’t have to serve punishment as such. Plain and simple, kids have no respect or responsibility in their own minds. Gotta stop it somewhere, somehow!
This is simply ludicrous! Who has the right to spank or paddle your child? No one! Some of these misbehaved children have seen enough abuse in their lifetime. So let’s add to it? This is clearly not the answer!
Realize that facts seem to have no importance to most of you, but studies over years and years show that spanking only leads kids to misbehave more and leaves them more likely to be violent themselves. It literally does the opposite of what you all think.
Stuffed animals
for kids
I am happy to hear this. I have tried to find somewhere in St. Joseph to donate stuffed animals for this purpose a couple of years ago, but the hospital gave me the run around.
Trail Theater revival
What a beautiful restoration! Thank you.
Gas prices
Doesn’t help that the Saudis are deliberately lowering output to raise prices globally. Unfortunately we have never achieved oil independence so remain affected by global spot pricing.
Future of I-229
But it’s terrifying to drive when it’s at all damp in the winter even with a good AWD vehicle.
The cost to keep it is ridiculous.
But that was the past. We need to forget everything and move forward because we have new people in place to fix everything.
A new bike
I’m so happy this turned out positively! I’m sorry he lost his original bike, but happy he was helped by people who recognize what a great person he truly is.
Farm support
Please know that 40% of your farm income is from the government. You could not make it without the government. And in MO the Republican governor is getting ready to give you more government $. About that socialism.
You’re sure good at eating the food farmers produce.
Biden’s speech
Biden: we need to fight fascists. Trump supporter: why is he being so mean to us?
He sure spread a lot of hate with his speech. That speech pulled the country further apart instead of bring us closer together.
