An editorial from the Joplin Globe:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

— Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution

Regardless of whether you think the federal law enforcement push into cities nationwide is political theater in an election year or a necessary effort to quell violence and social upheaval, one element of these recent interventions should concern us all.

Some law enforcers have been operating in tactical gear with no insignia and no identification. It happened with federal forces in Washington, D.C., and in Portland, Oregon. In some communities around the country, local police also have taken to covering or removing their name tags, badges and patches.

There has been talk about sending more federal officers to other cities, including some in Missouri, which raises a host of questions.

A primary one for us is the extent to which those officers will either display identifying insignia and badges or present a badge and identify themselves when making arrests, especially if using force.

This anonymity tactic is one Missouri lawmakers should prohibit. It also is one city leaders should prevent, too.

What is ignored is the risk to the public. Putting officers on the street without ID or insignia is dangerous.

When police aren’t identifying themselves, armed militias we see showing up at protests could usurp police authority. Conversely, civilians could refuse to follow lawful orders or resist unidentified law enforcers as a result of unnecessary confusion stemming from the practice. Most importantly, the power to identify is inherent to accountability, a fundamental issue involved in the wave of protests roiling our nation.