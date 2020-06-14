At a protest last weekend we all kneeled silently in an intersection for nine minutes. Most people by now have watched the gruesome video so they know that is how long it took Derek Chauvin to kill George Floyd. By the time I stood back up, something had shifted in me like a seismic plate.

Nine minutes is an eternity.

I kneeled for what seemed like two minutes until a piece of gravel under my knee made me move. I checked the time. It had only been 50 seconds. Three minutes (one and a half minutes) later I went to two knees to relieve pain in my back. As I settled back on my legs, a sob surprised me. I ducked my head, glad I was wearing a mask, because the sobs kept coming. The buzzing anger I had felt over the last two weeks was gone. I felt horror, bone deep, and sorrow so overwhelming I hoped I would be able to get up off my knees.

I raised myself upright, like my father demanded at Sunday Mass when I was a child, and looked around for something or someone to anchor me. What I saw instead was drivers who were blocked by the protest emerging from their cars and kneeling. A cheer went up. I let myself fall apart.

The clock ticked on.

Horns of support blasted from cars and trucks stuck farther back in the traffic. I listened to my rapid breathing, smelled the sourness inside my mask, tried to contain my shaking shoulders.

Futilely and without my consent, my imagination took me to Mr. Floyd’s last nine minutes. I couldn’t get close enough to understand what he was enduring, but I imagined frantic terror and, at the end, profound loneliness.

The clock reached five minutes. I think.

The first thing we ask when a loved one dies is did they suffer. We find comfort in that knowledge, but if they did we have to find something else to hold on to. That is where my mind went next. What is Mr. Floyd’s family holding on to? How do they get up off their knees?

I had no idea how long we’d been there in the street. The pain in my back and the tears in my eyes had subsided. There was something prayerful in the moment.

A cell phone alarm beeped, ending the nine minutes.

Mr. Floyd died.

And the police officers who killed him milled around as casually as protesters getting up to continue their march.

For the remainder of the march, tears took me. When I saw a sign that said, “Please show my child this country is worth a damn.” When a passing driver mouthed “thank you.” When I realized how very young the marchers around me were.

I am crying as I write this, grieving. I am grateful, though, for that nine minutes that broke me open so I can feel what is at stake. Most of the country is feeling it, too. People who grieve never quit trying to find meaning in the deaths of their loved ones.

That is why we will win.