An editorial from the Dallas Morning News:

The coronavirus has delivered traumatic blows to our collective mental well-being that are as invisible as the virus itself, and in many ways, just as damaging.

Devastating job losses and the coronavirus’s lethal toll have led to increased anxiety, depression, addiction and other psychological trauma. While it may not be as obvious as job losses and coronavirus fatalities, the nation is on the cusp of a spiraling mental health crisis, experts say.

These warnings should not go unheeded, mostly because history is a good teacher. The World Trade Center attacks, mass shootings, the Great Recession and massive hurricanes all triggered serious depression, anxiety, domestic violence, child abuse and other behavioral disorders. In each instance, the negative impact on mental health persisted over long time periods, and there is no reason to think that this crisis will be different.

According to a recent poll, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 56% of American adults struggle with sleep or eating problems, potential alcohol abuse, or worsened chronic conditions since virus’ outbreak. And, each day, front-line health care workers endure emotional traumas often associated with soldiers in battle — levels of stress that we need to address if we are to properly honor and respect those who are serving us on the front lines.

We’re not ones to lightly advocate more money as the solution to every problem. But the answer to this problem is a mix of new dollars and changes to allow more innovative delivery of mental health services to those in need.