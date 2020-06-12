And editorial from the Dubuque Telegraph Herald:

Iowans learned some things in the June 2 primary election, and not just whose names will be on the November ballot.

It became clear that there’s more than one way to run an election.

Voting in the 2020 June primary didn’t look much like voting ever has before. In Dubuque County, fewer than 1,800 of the nearly 70,000 registered voters went to the polls. Nearly 10 times that number found another way to exercise their right to vote.

More than 17,000 voters submitted absentee ballots via mail or did curbside voting in advance of Election Day in an attempt to avoid contact with others during the pandemic.

A push toward absentee voting came from both the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office as well as county elections officials. The effort was effective: More absentee ballots were cast in the local primary than in any general election.

Statewide, Iowa recorded a record turnout for a primary election, even with far fewer voters going to the polls on Tuesday. More than 410,000 Iowans voted absentee this year, compared to just 38,000 in the 2016 primary election.

A virtual high-five to Iowa voters who helped keep each other safe, protected poll workers and still managed to cast a record number of ballots. It’s a good example that sometimes trying out a new way of doing things leads to positive change.

Another thing Iowans decided it was time to change gets even more acclamation — Western Iowa voters finally sent the message that U.S. Rep. Steve King does not represent Iowa.

It was particularly fitting that this week, when the nation is immersed in conversation about racial inequality, voters in the state stepped away from the nine-term Republican congressman who has voiced some of the most blatantly racist comments ever uttered by anyone in public life.

King’s hits list includes questioning why “white nationalism” and “white supremacy” are offensive phrases and asking what any other group besides white people has ever contributed to civilization. He once said, “What does this diversity bring that we don’t already have? Mexican food, Chinese food, those things — well, that’s fine. But what does it bring that we don’t have that is worth the price? We have a lot of diversity within the U.S. already.”

After years of bigoted comments that showed no understanding of or appreciation for cultural equity and inclusivity, King at long last was stripped of his congressional committee assignments last year. It was a move long overdue.

Likewise, to have a bigot as one of Iowa’s few representatives on the national stage for 18 years was a legacy that went on too long. King has caused the state enough pain and embarrassment. We’re glad the people of western Iowa have finally taken away his position of influence.