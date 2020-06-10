An editorial from the Jefferson City News-Tribune:

Missouri’s flood recovery group submitted its final report to Gov. Mike Parson.

It’s an oversimplification, we acknowledge, but the recommendations can be boiled down to two requests from the feds:

—We’d like more money

—We’d like more control

The group formed last year in the wake of historic flooding during the spring and summer along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

The group — including state departments, levee authorities, agriculture associations, and river management and conservation advocates — worked to guide the state’s priorities for recovery, including on how to prevent or mitigate future damage from flooding.

A primary recommendation was, “States should have a leadership role in implementing improvements to flood protection infrastructure and management of major river systems.”

That does make sense. Missouri, like other states, is best-positioned to know what it needs. Missouri officials are closely connected to the farmers, landowners and the local governments along the river.

Each state, however, can’t solely manage the rivers that go through them. Federal agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers needs to set overall priorities with input from the states and municipalities.

But some decisions can and should be more local.

That’s why some of the recommendations make sense, such as amending laws to allow more flexible in regulatory requirements during disaster response and recovery and in the transfer of levee easements for emergency repair work.

Streamlining the federal environmental review process is another welcome recommendation, although it would be nice if we could streamline all federal processes dealing with river management. Here in Jefferson City, some of the frustration we have with the feds stems from the seemingly turtle-like pace of federal agencies when it comes to making decisions.

The report also asked Congress to “support robust funding” for planning. Congress and Missouri should increase funding for pre-disaster mitigation aid, the report also says.

Asking the feds for more control might be an uphill battle, but asking for more money and more control most certainly is an uphill battle.

Recent history has proved that flooding is a continuing problem in our state. We can seek federal funding all we want, but we — Missouri and its municipalities — need to be prepared to buck up ourselves to make serious headway toward solutions.