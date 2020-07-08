Missouri, like other states, has had the fiscal wind knocked out of it by the pandemic. Looking ahead at the tough financial decisions facing the state in the future, there’s one that should be easy: Raise Missouri’s lowest-in-the-nation tobacco tax. It should have been done even before there was a budget crisis. To fail to do it now would be governmental malpractice.

As in all 49 other U.S. states, Missouri has seen its tax revenue nosedive due to pandemic-related business closures or reductions, even as its health care costs rise because of coronavirus infections. Net general revenue in May was down 22% from the same period a year earlier, and total revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 is down more than 7%.

Federal emergency funds have offset some of that, but not nearly enough, and Congress looks unlikely to get its act together to offer the further fiscal bailouts that state budgets need. The real-world results in Missouri are planned budget cuts of some $450 million, much of it from public schools and universities.

Where to turn? The state’s tobacco tax is an obvious possibility. Missouri’s tax is just 17 cents per cigarette pack, the same amount it’s been for more than a quarter century and the lowest in America. Compare that to some neighboring states: Kansas, $1.29 per pack. Arkansas, $1.15. Iowa, $1.36. Illinois, $2.98.