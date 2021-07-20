Last year was full of unknowns. What is this new virus? What does it look like to be in a pandemic? When will it end? What will be the cost?
Today, even with a vaccine, our positivity rate and the number of COVID-19 positive hospital inpatients continues to climb. In northwest Missouri, the vaccination rate is low, and in Buchanan County, the vaccination rate is a disappointing 19%. We can do better. We must do better.
Since Day 1, Mosaic’s stance has been unchanged: we believe in the vaccine, and we strongly encourage you to get it. It is safe and, should you get the virus, the vaccine will help lessen your symptoms and lead to better outcomes if you are hospitalized.
This week, the Kansas City Chiefs will be here for training camp. Soon, it will be football season. Kids will go back to school, and university events will begin. There is a way to live in this world of COVID-19 safely and responsibly, and it is simple: get vaccinated. Then, especially in groups where you are unsure if others are vaccinated, wear a mask, stay socially distant and wash and disinfect your hands as much as possible.
As the pandemic evolves, there is one thing that will never change: Mosaic’s caregivers are committed to giving you the best and safest, most compassionate care.
Message from Dr. Mark Laney, Chief Executive Officer, Mosaic Life Care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.