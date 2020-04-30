Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

An editorial from the Los Angeles Times:

Among the many bad things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is the resurgence of single-use plastic.

In early March, weeks before California adopted the nation’s first stay-at-home orders and when toilet paper still could be found in abundance on store shelves, Starbucks stopped accepting customer’s refillable cups for fear that they might expose baristas to infection.

Then grocery stores told people to keep their potentially germy reusable bags to themselves and began foisting new plastic and paper bags on shoppers.

And last week — right on the heels of Earth Day — Gov. Gavin Newsom suspended California’s pioneering ban on single-use plastic bags for 60 days, allowing stores in cities that didn’t have their own ban before 2015 to forgo charging a 10-cent fee for paper or reusable plastic sacks, and to fall back on the flimsy single-use plastic ones if necessary.

It’s understandable that fears about a spreading pathogen that we still don’t understand well have led to emergency measures such as these.

But we hope that this current health crisis isn’t an excuse to abandon years of hard-won progress toward reducing our reliance on disposable plastic packaging.