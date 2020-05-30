Not Missouri’s best day.

And not Missouri’s best foot forward, this free-for-all bacchanalia at some bars, restaurants and pools around Lake of the Ozarks.

Hubristic is the word that leaps to mind when watching this in-your-face defiance of the gods. The ancient Greeks, who gave us that word, gave us another — nemesis — along with the lesson that the one surely follows the other.

Videos of Memorial Day crowds shoulder to shoulder, of people lounging, drinking, laughing it up in the pool beneath a sign that warned people to respect safe distancing rules spread faster on social media than the novel coronavirus in a meatpacking plant.

“Look closely,” wrote one woman on Twitter, “Do you see your dental hygienist in this picture? Your kid’s orthodontist? A nurse who works in your doctor’s office? Your co-worker?”

There’s the worry.

How about your hair dresser?

A single hair stylist in Springfield who was positive for COVID-19 may have exposed more than 90 people — customers and coworkers — because she kept going to work. We learned that Friday — in time to apply the lesson to Lake of the Ozarks.

Leaders in Lake communities said there was little they could do despite their concerns — a cop out.