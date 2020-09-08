Fact check

Here’s some real numbers in regard to the article on racism in Sunday’s paper. In 2019, there were 1,004 shot by police, both armed and unarmed. African-Americans, 235. The article presented that more than 1,000 African-American males are killed by police. This is false.

Words matter

It’s obvious the News-Press is firmly committed to using inflammatory words in news articles. In “Continuing the conversation,” the word “murder” is used twice to describe the death of George Floyd and others. Murder requires premeditation that was not present in Floyd’s death, or has that been confirmed by any reputable agency?

Trump endorsement

President Donald Trump’s newest endorser is Osama bin Laden’s niece. Let that sink in.

Time for more

With the paper talking about Russia meddling in our election again, we know what will happen if Trump is reelected: Four more years of investigations. The Democrats were sent there, just like the Republican politicians, to do a job. I think the American people deserve more. But we’re not going to get more.

Keep Obamacare

Trump and Republican leaders do not care about poor people, especially in terms of their health. “Trumpcare” is synonymous with no care. Currently, they are trying to do away with the Affordable Care Act, which would kick 20 million people off of health care.

Up and down

I see somebody called in about the stock market reaching 29,000. Yeah, did you see where it was the next two days? Not to mention, the stock market has nothing to do with the economy.

Working for China

I don’t know which is more horrifying and dangerous: Joe Biden or the people who believe in him and the Democrats. I have a news flash for you people — the Democrats don’t care about you. The only thing that matters to them is getting rid of Trump. This virus is the reason we’re having the loss in jobs. You can’t be this dumb. We will pay a big price if Biden gets to be president. If Biden gets in, China will own us. Don’t you care at all?

Blame game

To “Sign of the times,” who wanted to know who’s taking their Biden signs. It’s probably Biden supporters looking to blame it on Trump.

Better or worse?

I can’t understand all of the problems that all the Black people think they have, and that they think things are getting worse. We just had two terms with a Black president. Doesn’t that prove anything?

Remember Dallas

If you don’t think police officers were assassinated under the Obama administration, apparently you forgot those five souls who were assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Not so safe

Trump’s campaign ad says you won’t be safe in Biden’s America. Black people are already not safe in Trump’s America.