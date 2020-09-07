Silence on masks

I wish all of you people out there who wear face masks would just shut up and leave us alone, those of us who don’t want to wear one. If you feel safe wearing one, then you shouldn’t worry about me not wearing one because you’re supposed to be protected from me.

Editor’s note: The wearing of a mask is intended to protect others, not the person wearing it.

Only one side

I am tired of people picking on white people who painted their face black. What about the movie “White Chicks?” Why aren’t they upset about that? Black people painting their faces white? Everything seems to be one-sided around here. I think if it’s fair for one race, it’s fair for the other.

Time to impeach

Republicans need to get together and impeach House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A beacon

How sad it must be to be a Trump supporter. Believing that scholars, scientists, teachers, economists, journalists have devoted their entire lives to deceiving you while a reality TV star with decades of fraud and documented lying is your only beacon of truth and honesty.

Missing Alonzo

I was sad to read Alonzo Weston’s last column for the paper. I loved reading his columns. One of the few things I looked forward to. I agreed with almost everything he said.

Red-handed

The only thing Pelosi is sorry about is she got caught.

Due diligence

By the time the City Council makes up its mind whether we should be wearing masks or not, the pandemic will be over and half of us will be dead. What a bunch of clowns we’ve got, that can’t come to a decision as basic as this.

Taking responsibility

To, “Who owns it?” Trump has been president for three and a half years. He owns it. Wake up and smell the roses.

Liars get caught

One of the things that bothers me about the Democratic Party is their willingness to lie and to build on lies. I remember the remark former Sen. Harry Reid said when they asked if he lied about Sen. Mitt Romney. He said, “Hell yes, I lied. But it worked.” Now I don’t know about all of you, but when I was growing up, I would be disciplined for lying, not make it into something to use.

Make it mandatory

I think it’s time our mayor showed some responsibility to the residents of Buchanan County. … Obviously just having mandatory masks in retail businesses with 10,000 square feet or more is not working. I think for the health and the security of all Buchanan County citizens, we need to have masks mandatory in all businesses. You’re only there for maybe an hour. How hard is it for all of us to look out for each other? But the mayor needs to do his job.

Editor’s note: There are eight other council members, in addition to the mayor, who are responsible for that decision.

Trump owns it

Yes, this is President Donald Trump’s America. Trump is the one who stoked the hatred and caused all this mess. It is not Joe Biden. Trump is supposed to be in charge right now, and he is worthless.