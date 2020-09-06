Do it yourself

So, they got that part for the stoplight on Frederick Avenue, but I’d like someone to find out why it’s going to take them a week to even start on it. And once they start, it’s going to take four whole days to fix it? I don’t know anything about all that stuff and I could probably fix it in two days.

Absence of George

George Will, longtime Republican syndicated columnist, used to always be in the News-Press. But since he is now anti-Trump, he can’t stand President Donald Trump, you don’t have him in the paper anymore. Matter of fact, there’s a lot of syndicated columnists you don’t have in the paper anymore because they are anti-Trump.

Editor’s note: The News-Press dropped all of the Washington Post Writers Group columnists. The News-Press publishes Mona Charen, a conservative and anti-Trump columnist whose content is distributed through a different syndicate.

Get over it

I would say at least 5 out of 10 people in this city have at one time or another worn a costume on Halloween that would be considered offensive today. What (City Councilman) Spanky (O’Dell) did was eight years ago; people change with the times. Give him a slap on the wrist and let it go. You know, the slap on the wrist some courts give to real criminals.

GOP silence

What Trump is doing to our country is far worse than Spanky O’Dell and City Councilman Brian Meyers. Why are Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt, our senators, not condemning Trump for his lies and corrupt behavior?

Still wondering

In reference to “School plan,” I was trying to get an answer on what the school district is going to do with Lake Contrary School legally. Are they in a legal bout over it, are they going to sell the building? Not use it for storage. That’s not what I was asking. Can someone clarify this? It’s my taxes.

Editor’s note: A district official said there are no firm plans to sell the building.

Pick a better one

With all the criticism of “It’s your call,” it seems like you guys could have picked a better one to print than the one titled “Kick it to immunity.”

Boomerang

I see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she was set up, and it’s the fault of the salon owner that she violated the law. Maybe now she understands how Gen. Michael Flynn feels.

Open minds

I agree about Kent O’Dell. That was eight years ago and things were a lot different then. And it seems as though one of the council members, Brian Meyers, is unhappy unless he has something stirring up down there, and now he admits to doing the same thing. So let’s keep an open mind about this.

In the mirror

When Trump talks about Joe Biden not being sharp, stone-cold crazy and having big issues and problems, he’s actually describing himself. It’s so obvious.

Drop-in

Let’s have some drop-in ballot boxes. It will save the county some money and make it safe and handy for people. Other states do it, why not us? It will ensure our ballot gets there in time.