Breaking the law

Definitely, for sure, beyond a shadow of a doubt, St. Joseph, Missouri, is a safe haven for criminals. If you want to break the law, all you have to do is come here, you’ll have it made in the shade.

Sign of the times

In the last two nights, I’ve had two Biden/Harris yard signs taken from my yard. I just wonder who could be doing such a thing.

Not news

Every evening I turn on the news and hear about everything terrible the president has done to the country, including causing the virus. Did anyone notice the stock market broke 29,000 on Wednesday? I guess that’s not news anymore.

Just play

I was just wondering when football and basketball and baseball became political, so much to the point that when they play the national anthem, you either take a knee or stand. My idea is they leave the players in the dugouts, etc., until the anthem is done, so we don’t even have to look at them standing there. Then they can come out and play ball. That’s what they’re there for.

Biden bubble

Given the polls I’ve seen recently, MSNBC better be careful about some of their President Donald Trump-exposing stories, because it seems they’re giving him more sympathy than censure. Hillary Clinton had as big a lead as Joe Biden at this time in the 2016 campaign and she blew it. And she traveled more places than Biden has so far. So, people better not be so confident that dislike for Trump will be enough to get Biden into the White House.

Once or twice

Trump is encouraging South Carolina voters to try and vote twice on the mail-in ballots to see if it works. What an idiot.

More and more

I thought the wonderful health care that former President Barack Obama and Biden gave us was supposed to take care of everything. That’s what we were told. So what happened? Why does Biden keep talking about needing more health care? Just one big example of what you would get with Biden.

Warp speed

Trump is forcing a vaccine on people right before an election. There ain’t no proof that the vaccine works. Him and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are just trying to get him re-elected. That’s all it is.

Pelosi rules

When it comes to obeying the rules, politicians like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi play the same game they always play: Do as I say, not as I do.

Another whopper

There is absolutely no evidence that police officers were being assassinated during the Obama presidency. That’s just another FOX News lie.

Casting stones

I’m glad to see some of our city fathers have learned the words of Jesus: “He who is without sin, cast the first stone.”

Made in the USA

I am sure glad Donald Trump brought all these manufacturing jobs back to the United States. Otherwise, the United States wouldn’t have recorded its highest trade deficit in 12 years this past July.