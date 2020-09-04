Morning or mourning?

Michael Reagan saw a different Republican convention than I did. He said their message was “it’s always morning in America.” President Donald Trump leaned on his lectern and whined how bad Democrats are and would be. That didn’t look like morning in America.

Oh, the karma

Hey, Spanky, how does it feel? You’re a textbook case of what happens when you’re a public official who rubs enough people the wrong way.

No reason to riot

When I point out to my Black friends that more white people are shot by police than Blacks, they often ask me why we don’t riot. The answer is simple: We don’t celebrate our criminals, and we don’t turn the ones who die in an arrest into martyrs.

Congrats, sort of

I would like to congratulate Ideker Inc., a local St. Joseph business. Just this year, they have gone from not being able to meet payroll and receiving payroll protection payments, to landing a $75 million concrete project at the new Kansas City International Airport. Someone at that organization deserves a pat on the back. Way to go.

Editor’s note: The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help companies keep employees on board for an eight-week period when coronavirus quarantines caused an abrupt shutdown in economic activity. It doesn’t come with any requirement that a company should reject any future business opportunities after the immediate phase of the crisis has passed.

So confused

I am confused and hope the News-Press can provide some clarification. Several students unable to attend classes at the building are getting instruction online. How does the online program differ from virtual classes that other students are taking?

Editor’s note: If you’re talking about Central High School, the difference is that Central’s teachers are using a learning management system to provide instruction for their face-to-face students during periods of closure, but those students will return to face-to-face when able. The Virtual Academy involves uninterrupted online instruction.

In it together

The stupidity of this mayor, city councilmen and this police department. A friend of mine was run off the road by a drunken driver, she wrote down the license number and the truck, called the St. Joe police and they said, “There’s nothing we can do about it.” They left her sitting there. I’m telling you, this whole town is worthless.

Empty nest

I see the University of Kansas will start the football season with no fans in the stands. I want to know how they can start their season without any adjustments to earlier seasons.

Order and justice

Trump always says he wants law and order. He never says he wants justice. He never seems to think if Black people have justice, we might also have law and order.