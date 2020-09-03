The shame of it

Regarding Kent “Spanky” O’Dell: Former Councilwoman Joyce Starr offered a completely different narrative on this nonissue of Spanky’s Halloween costume. Matt Hoffmann wants to make news, not be unbiased and report it. Shame on the News-Press for trying to stoke hatred in this city.

Kitchen masks

I don’t understand why some of these schools require masks in their kitchens and some don’t. Why are they different from anybody else?

Blades in transport

Shame on the city of St. Joseph and the port authorities and all those people involved with transporting industrial wind turbine blades down the river. They destroy people’s lives, and if you don’t believe me, you ought to live by one.

Discrimination

Maybe the person who wrote “Not so great” attacking Alonzo Weston for mentioning white privilege should have read the column. White privilege does not mean “a good deal for white people” — it simply means discrimination against Blacks.

Get to business

It’s too bad our city fathers can’t find something better to do than criticize one another about pictures taken eight years ago. I don’t think they’re in a position to be judging each other or anyone else. They need to be working on city business.

Joined at the hip

Just an interesting observation, but I was Googling antifa.com and I hit it, and it took me to joebiden.com. Interesting that when you search for Antifa, it takes you directly to the Democratic presidential candidate.

Who owns it?

I’m not quite sure who Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and the DNC think they’re fooling coming out now and blaming all this unrest and hatred on President Donald Trump. Don’t tell me this is “Trump’s America.” This is Biden’s America, and nobody is buying your outrage.

Off the cuff

I’ll give Biden this — he does give a decent speech. Too bad he can’t hold a conversation. I think that requires you to think at the moment you speak instead of reading from cue cards.

Business impact

I notice that there are a couple members of the City Council who own businesses who vote consistently against a mask mandate because they think it will be bad for business. What kind of business do they own? Funeral homes?

Met her match?

Are we supposed to believe that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a master strategist who negotiates with presidents and has held high office for decades, was duped by a salon owner?

Words of wisdom

The article on the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender included poignant words from one U.S. veteran who dedicated his life to becoming a peacemaker after witnessing the destruction of World War II. Sadly, the veterans of World War II are passing away. We should make every effort to hear their stories and words of wisdom before they are gone.