Wake up

In response to “Life is short:” This person needs to wake up and smell the coffee. Because if you don’t watch Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson, you don’t know what’s really going on. That’s the reason people aren’t informed, and that’s the reason our country is where we are at today.

Update please

I wish the News-Press would keep us updated on Gov. Parson and his wife’s condition. I hope they are doing well.

Editor’s note: The governor shared an update Monday on a Facebook video that indicated he is working from the governor’s mansion and his wife, who showed mild symptoms last week, is improving but still fatigued.

Moral of the story

There is no such thing as a moral atheist, because no moral person would support abortion.

City property

The remarks the mayor made at the recent Democratic rally regarding Republicans were uncalled for. The bigger question is if it’s all right to use City Hall, its building and grounds, for a specific political party’s activities. Doesn’t that show favoritism?

Drop the NFL

I certainly agree with Christine Flowers with her boycott of the NFL. I don’t really care for watching those overpriced players disrespect our nation and give homage to a terrorist organization.

Not complete freedom

Columnist Christine Flowers is irate because the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the locker room while our national anthem was played. She said they represent the city where our country was born in fire and freedom. The freedom was only for the white people, Christine.

Noncompliance

How can you say there’s a mask mandate when you walk in half the stores and gas stations in this town and only 1 in 10 people is actually wearing one?

They took the money

In Kentucky, if Breonna Taylor’s family did not accept how the incident was handled, why did they accept the settlement money? I think it was a tragic event, but you can’t have it both ways. You can’t take the money and say “ok,” then go out demonstrating and saying it’s not OK.

Is it settled?

Doesn’t a settlement mean things are settled? Why are they still protesting the Breonna Taylor case?

Sad story

It’s pretty obvious that the left has no limit to the depths they will go to try to get Biden in. Now that they’ve revealed President Trump’s tax records, they’ve got the media out there saying, “He’s going broke. He’ll be a dangerous president, because he might resort to criminal behavior.” You know, it’s really sickening and sad how low some will stoop to try and dupe people into electing their candidate.

Help the children

I was hoping in 2020 we would have excellent vision, and I hope we do. The presidential race has come down to a matter that affects everyone, and the outcome will be tremendous. But the tiniest ones, the littlest children, the ones with no voice and no choice — they need our help. And they aren’t going to get it from the left.