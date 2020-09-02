Breaking the law

When will Black leaders and protesters remind everyone that people are not arrested for their color? They’re arrested for breaking the law.

It won’t work

The mask ordinance without provisions for enforcement and fines won’t work on the inconsiderate people, and there are an abundance of them around us.

For the kids

If the city initiates that masks must be worn, the school better supply the children with masks. Some of them can’t afford it to begin with. And you better have enough for everybody.

Time to forgive

In regard to councilman Kent O’Dell, there’s not a one of us that hasn’t done something in our lifetime that we look back and think, “Maybe that wasn’t appropriate to do.” I think forgiveness and understanding should enter the picture.

Time for masks

I urge the mayor and City Council to issue a citywide mask mandate in light of the upcoming flu season in addition to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tragic death

St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot in the head and killed. He was Black. So does his life matter? Or is it only certain ones?

Impact of war

It was WWII that finally created jobs and pulled us out of the Depression, not former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. We were still in a bad depression when we went to Europe to fight Hitler in 1941.

School plan?

What’s going on with Lake Contrary School? It’s my taxes; I have a right to know what’s going on.

Editor’s note: Lake Contrary School has been used for storage since it closed in 2017. Currently, the United Way is using the west annex to help with the South Side flood relief.

Starting slow

I think the Republicans and President Donald Trump lovers ought to be a little bit worried about his speech at his convention. He had over 70 minutes and he only told a little over 27 lies. But don’t worry, I’m sure he’ll make up for it.

Cycle of violence

It’s kind of funny how things complete cycles. You take the violence we see today — the looting, the rioting, the hatred toward police officers. Where do you think that originated? I can tell you. It originated with former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden. We had police officers being assassinated because Obama ratcheted up the hate toward our police. So now it has come full circle, and Biden is claiming it’s all Trump’s fault. Well, I guess if you don’t have a memory, it’s easy to rearrange the facts and the truth.

Ticket to immunity

Trump don’t catch COVID. You gotta be human to catch it.

Stay in office

I saw in the paper that the deputy mayor is being criticized for dressing in blackface eight years ago at a party. People are asking him to resign from his position. I would suggest that he resign when Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia resigns. Liberals are always very quick to criticize others, but they seem to overlook themselves.