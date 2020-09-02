Breaking the law
When will Black leaders and protesters remind everyone that people are not arrested for their color? They’re arrested for breaking the law.
It won’t work
The mask ordinance without provisions for enforcement and fines won’t work on the inconsiderate people, and there are an abundance of them around us.
For the kids
If the city initiates that masks must be worn, the school better supply the children with masks. Some of them can’t afford it to begin with. And you better have enough for everybody.
Time to forgive
In regard to councilman Kent O’Dell, there’s not a one of us that hasn’t done something in our lifetime that we look back and think, “Maybe that wasn’t appropriate to do.” I think forgiveness and understanding should enter the picture.
Time for masks
I urge the mayor and City Council to issue a citywide mask mandate in light of the upcoming flu season in addition to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tragic death
St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot in the head and killed. He was Black. So does his life matter? Or is it only certain ones?
Impact of war
It was WWII that finally created jobs and pulled us out of the Depression, not former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. We were still in a bad depression when we went to Europe to fight Hitler in 1941.
School plan?
What’s going on with Lake Contrary School? It’s my taxes; I have a right to know what’s going on.
Editor’s note: Lake Contrary School has been used for storage since it closed in 2017. Currently, the United Way is using the west annex to help with the South Side flood relief.
Starting slow
I think the Republicans and President Donald Trump lovers ought to be a little bit worried about his speech at his convention. He had over 70 minutes and he only told a little over 27 lies. But don’t worry, I’m sure he’ll make up for it.
Cycle of violence
It’s kind of funny how things complete cycles. You take the violence we see today — the looting, the rioting, the hatred toward police officers. Where do you think that originated? I can tell you. It originated with former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden. We had police officers being assassinated because Obama ratcheted up the hate toward our police. So now it has come full circle, and Biden is claiming it’s all Trump’s fault. Well, I guess if you don’t have a memory, it’s easy to rearrange the facts and the truth.
Ticket to immunity
Trump don’t catch COVID. You gotta be human to catch it.
Stay in office
I saw in the paper that the deputy mayor is being criticized for dressing in blackface eight years ago at a party. People are asking him to resign from his position. I would suggest that he resign when Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia resigns. Liberals are always very quick to criticize others, but they seem to overlook themselves.
(7) comments
Stay in office---a tempest in a teapot. The tolerant and compassionate Left has no room for forgiveness. They don't want a simple reprimand, they want "blood". Jesus was very compassionate toward the woman caught in adultery---but then, Democrats are increasingly rejecting religion--The DNC rejected "under God" in the Pledge of Allegiance at the convention. They are becoming the new pagans.
Tamaris Bohannon was a police officer trying to protect the innocent. He was a proud and productive citizen. His life was ended by a person who contributes nothing to society, one who preys on society. Radical groups such as Antifa and BLM seem to hate productive, law-abiding people--and they are Democrats. That says a lot. Rest in peace, Tamaris. Thanks for being one of the "good guys".
Gathering for coffee---Sorry to hear that aj found it beneath his dignity (yes, aj the name-caller) to attend an opportunity for adult dialogue.
Democrats use simian names in referring to Trump---but it is Democrats who behave as simians.
Ticket to humanity---A perfect example of the vicious attacks from people on the Left. It is becoming very apparent that half our nation has never evolved beyond beings school-yard bullies. Are you people proud of yourselves, and your useful idiots roaming our streets and destroying what others have built?
Cycle of violence---It is always Democrats who destroy property (public & private), who burn, and loot, and lead the violence. Again, a difference in character. It has to be the level of intelligence. Republicans (adults) must put up with the tantrums of brat children (Democrats).
Starting slow--(Trump)---No elected President has been subjected to as much vicious attacks as President Trump. But then it comes from Democrats. Remember the vicious attacks on Sarah Palin, and more recently, the horrible attacks and accusations against Judge Kavanaugh? Why are Democrats so vicious? Why do they make unfounded accusations against Republicans? There is a dramatic difference in the character of members of the two political parties. Republicans are loyal, patriotic Americans, while Democrats behave as street thugs. Which type do you want leading the nation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.