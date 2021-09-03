City money
Do you know the City Council plans on giving away $1.5 million to city employees? That comes to $2,000 apiece. We need to recall this entire City Council, the school board too, and especially the mayor. What is going on in this town? They belong in Washington, D.C.
Editor’s note: The school board is not involved with this one.
Big trouble
Friendship and trust with these terrorists, that’s what Bill Clinton did and then shortly after we had 9/11. We are in big trouble if we don’t get this man out of office and these Democrats out of the government.
Blame Clinton
To “Call to Resign:” 9/11 happened because of Bill Clinton. When Bush got into office, it was a short time before they struck. It was not because of George Bush; it was because of Bill Clinton.
Speaking in tongues
The more I hear Jen Psaki speak, the more I have to wonder if she is Biden’s spokesperson or his interpreter.
Not over
Osama bin Laden’s security chief was escorted into Afghanistan in a huge celebration and a homecoming for a local hero. Let that sink in for just a minute. If you think this is all over, it’s just beginning.
You’re no Truman
Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that said “the buck stops here.” Does it bother anyone else to hear President Biden use that phrase? I think it’s disrespectful to our great president Harry S. Truman.
Media spin
The liberal media clowns are trying to put the blame for the Afghanistan mess on Trump, Obama and Bush. You can bet your last dollar, if Trump had done this, all the blame would have been his. But he would have had the brain power to do it right — bring out all the weapons and people, and THEN pull the military out.
Remember the 13
I don’t know if murder charges can be brought against Biden, but that’s what it was when he made the dumb decision to evacuate our military before American citizens. God bless the 13 who were sacrificed.
