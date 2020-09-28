Who cares?

Why would anyone give a hoot what entertainers say or how they vote? So many of them live such a chaotic lifestyle, they don’t even know who they are. Get real.

Missing details

On Sunday the News-Press published an article on the death of Breonna Taylor written by the Associated Press. The article stated she was killed in the middle of the night during a botched police raid. Not a word about the police having a valid search warrant and that Taylor’s boyfriend shot an officer first. I think it’s irresponsible to print articles that leave out important factors that leave the reader uninformed about the truth.

Isn’t it rich?

No matter who wins the presidential election, I have the perfect inaugural song for them. Simply get Judy Collins to come sing “Send in the Clowns.”

Bill comes due

I have a comment for “Stand for the Pledge.” As the sister of a man who died in Vietnam, may I suggest that the parents of the students who do not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance be billed for their children’s education? Because I, as a taxpayer, am paying for these kids and their teachers and their school buildings. Shame on these parents.

Take a gamble

In regards to the article on gambling machines, I’d like to know who Tom Cobb thinks he is. Is he insinuating the owners of Missouri bars, truck stops and convenience stores are illegitimate and dishonest people?

Editor’s note: In the article, Platte County’s prosecutor said he filed charges against the machine supplier and not the convenience store because of the past uncertainty surrounding electric gaming devices located outside of casinos.

Wake up

I just read Ken Newton’s article … acting like they always got along with the post office across the street, when it’s a known fact the News-Press hated the post office for years. Newton needs to wake up and realize people aren’t stupid.

Avoiding COVID

To Mayor Bill McMurray: A lot of these COVID cases could have been avoided if you had just spoke your mind instead of listening to Brian Meyers or Kent O’Dell. You should have just done your own thinking instead of listening to other people’s opinions on things. A lot of COVID cases could have been avoided.

Stay quiet

School children should not have to say the Pledge of Allegiance. Schools should not force religion on them.

State of chaos

If you think shooting an innocent woman in the middle of the night by police enforcement is law and order, then I think you believe in chaos.

Selling snow

Donald Trump might not be a successful businessman, but he is a skilled politician and can sell snow to an Eskimo. How many supporters at his rallies paid more than $750 in federal income taxes?