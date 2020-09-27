On the curve

Trump gives himself an A+ for his handling of the pandemic. Unbelievable. America is 4% of the world population and we’re currently 22% of all the COVID cases in the world. Once again, he’s acting like his old buddy Putin, with his lies and propaganda.

Tucker tell us

To the one who does not know there are many pro-Trump books, you need to take one hour to watch Tucker Carlson on Fox News. You will get an education. This is not an opinion show; Carlson tells us what’s going on in this country.

Paid troublemakers

These protestors causing all the trouble in these different cities could care less about Black people, white people, or anyone else. They’re being well paid to stir up all this trouble. How come some of these billionaires aren’t being arrested for paying these kids to do all that? And they’re so stupid they don’t realize they’re destroying their own future. That’s what I can’t comprehend.

Get along

I’ve been reading It’s your call and it seems like all the fighting between the Democrats and the Republicans, they hate each other and it seems everybody hates Trump, and in the famous words of Rodney King, “Can’t we all just get along?”

Life is short

Wow. Mr. Pecora’s letter to the editor tells us he is one happy individual. He needs to quit watching Sean Hannity and find a happier place. Life’s too short.

Printers print

Printers print what their clients tell them to print. Mary Garvey should be replaced, along with her incorrect absentee ballots.

Current caseload

I believe that before we obey the mayor’s mandate on face masks that he makes a demand to the health department to release actual counts for our number of corona cases here in St. Joseph. If they subtract the number of people who have gotten the virus and are well now, I bet it would be under 200 patients.

Wind woes

Christine Parker, who wrote in about the benefits of wind power, forgot to mention that wind power is less than 25% efficient and you have to have sustained winds of 15 mph or greater to have any electricity produced.

Biden SWAG

If the Democrats are so proud of Joe Biden, then where are all the Biden T-shirts, hats, flags, etc.? Exactly. You don’t put the loser’s name on T-shirts.

Fundamental duty

If Mary Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk, is not checking the ballots because she thought that somebody else would do it, she should be removed for incompetence. And so should the person who was supposed to check it before she did.

Slow to respond

The people of St. Joseph only need to look at the City Council members as the people who caused the latest spike of coronavirus cases in our community. The council dragged their feet trying to decide whether or not to mandate wearing a mask all the time in all establishments, and now we are left with the tragic results.