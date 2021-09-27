Nothing nice
I agree with “Don’t shoot the messenger,” there is nothing nice to say about Biden. Or Kamala Harris. They don’t know what they’re doing. We need to get both of them out. They are slowly and surely taking us down.
The people
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is not the ones messing up this country. It’s the people themselves. People will not get off their behinds and go back to work, they expect the government to send them a check every month. People need to step up and help straighten this country up.
Shutdown looms
They’re talking about a possible government shutdown. Remember people, that’s only nonessential employees. Everyone else keeps right on working. But this $3.5 trillion is absolutely insane.
Like royalty
Harry and Megan left the royal family but still want to be treated like royals. They are like the Clintons and Obamas.
You need food
I realize police and firemen and people in the service all do jobs to protect us, but they had to know those hazards when they took the job. Well, I am a farmer. I raise your food, which is very essential also, but I don’t get praise for my job which is also very hazardous. You can’t survive without the food that I furnish.
Clean it up
HPI, quit endangering our city with your toxic waste. You received $100,000 in federal COVID money. Use that to finally clean up your toxic mess. You’ve had enough time.
Not so stupid
How stupid does this administration think the American people are? It’s right there on television. They did not whip the immigrants. They rode on horses, but they never hit anyone.
Comments on letters
While I don’t want to see It’s Your Call done away with, it would sure be a lot better if it did away with the comments on the website for It’s Your Call. You don’t allow comments for letters to the editor, so why do you allow comments for It’s your call?
Editor’s note: If you’re making anonymous calls in It’s Your Call, you can’t really complain about anonymous responses in the online blog. You can comment on letters, but the opportunity for anonymity is more limited. This is because the letter writer puts his or her name behind each submission, so the same is expected of the response.
Not a hero
General Milley is not an American hero. He broke his oath and the Constitution and went behind the president’s back. He broke the chain of command. He is a traitor, and should resign or be fired immediately.
