Monumental choice

I guess on Nov. 3 we will see whether this country wants law and order or chaos.

Eight-year nap

My family believed that the Democrats were the party of compassion, until Ronald Reagan showed us it turned into the party of entitlement. McMurray must have been asleep when Reagan came along.

Explain it, please

I am just trying to understand how one person can be blamed for 200,000 deaths from a virus. Wish someone would explain that.

Conviction rate

I honestly don’t see how Black people can support Biden when his running mate holds the record in the state of California for the most convictions of Black men. Even the Supreme Court had to overturn some of them.

Time to proofread

Mary Garvey blames the printer. Doesn’t she proofread? I believe the ballot language was exactly like she wanted it to be. Many Republicans have taken on the personality of Donald Trump; they think they can get away with it. Unfortunately, quite often they do.

Stand for the pledge

In response to the ping poll question, “Should patriotism be taught in schools?” — I was told by a student at one of our local high schools that half the students do not stand during the Pledge of Allegiance over the PA system every morning.

No reason

There’s absolutely no way I would send my kids back to these schools. I can’t believe parents can’t take five minutes of their time to sit down and educate their children at home. They’d rather have them inside a school building with this COVID-19 than at home where they’re safe, just so the parents don’t have to deal with them. That’s what it boils down to — they don’t want to deal with them at home.

Editor’s note: Some parents may have to work, some may lack Internet access, some may feel that teachers do a better job of teaching. Bear in mind that there are good reasons to take children to school or to choose virtual learning. Both types of parents are good parents.

Disgusting comment

Bill McMurray’s comment directed toward non-Democrats was disgusting. He wants us all to work together, as long as we’re Democrats, otherwise we’re dispensable. He needs to go.

Words matter

Mary Garvey wasted our taxpayer dollars and inconvenienced and confused 2,000 voters in Buchanan County this week. They will have to throw away the mail-in ballots she sent them for the Nov. 3 election and wait for her to send new ones. This is because she had absentee ballots printed with Secretary of State Ashcroft’s original wording for Amendment 3 — language the courts made Ashcroft rewrite so voters will know that a “yes” vote on Amendment 3 will do away with the nonpartisan redistricting process voters just approved in 2018. Words matter. Vote “no” on Amendment 3.